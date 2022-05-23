Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $61.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.23 on Monday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.