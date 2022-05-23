Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.72 to $13.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.93.

Shares of COST stock traded up $10.64 on Monday, hitting $427.07. 114,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.57. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

