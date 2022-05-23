Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

