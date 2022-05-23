Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

