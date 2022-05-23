Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of CVET opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Covetrus by 3,737.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

