Cowen Begins Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

LANC stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.42.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

