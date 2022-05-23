Cowen Initiates Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

PLL stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 80.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,275 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 36.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

