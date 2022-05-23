Cowen Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Shares of CRM opened at $161.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,089,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $443,682,000 after purchasing an additional 721,628 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 84.0% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

