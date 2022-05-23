Cowen Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $165.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Workday by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

