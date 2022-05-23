Cowen Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $125.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.