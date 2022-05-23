Cowen Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $159.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

