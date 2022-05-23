CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to post sales of $148.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.39 million. CRA International posted sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $592.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.80 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.80 million, with estimates ranging from $622.18 million to $623.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $81.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $600.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

