CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.61 Million

Analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will post $148.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.39 million to $150.54 million. CRA International posted sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $592.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.80 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $622.80 million, with estimates ranging from $622.18 million to $623.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. CRA International has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $600.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

