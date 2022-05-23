CRA International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.76.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

