Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLD. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,782.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Moore bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,842.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 324,572 shares of company stock worth $755,821. 27.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

