Credit Suisse Group Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.68

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 206,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,402. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

