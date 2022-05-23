Credit Suisse Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.
Shares of TGT opened at $155.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98.
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
