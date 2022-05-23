Credit Suisse Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

