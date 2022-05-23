Cresco Labs Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $4.09 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.