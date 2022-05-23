CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $56.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

