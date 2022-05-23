CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.19.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.34 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

