CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.19.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.34 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.