Critical Analysis: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) versus Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Momentive Global and Decisionpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 183.82%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99% Decisionpoint Systems 1.34% 3.83% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and Decisionpoint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 4.04 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -13.58 Decisionpoint Systems $65.94 million 0.65 $1.41 million $0.11 54.10

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Decisionpoint Systems (Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries. The company also offers lifecycle management, and project management and deployment services; and managed services, such as consulting, technology acquisition, project management, software integration and development, deployment, repair services, service desk, and reverse logistics and end of life disposal services, as well as OnPoint Service Hub, a customer service portal that provides customers real-time asset management and tracking information. In addition, it provides MobileConductor, a software platform that provides complete in-vehicles solutions; VizeTrace, a software platform that manages RFID installations; and custom software development services, as well as resells specialized independent software vendors applications. The company is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

