Critical Survey: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) versus Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuit and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 19.03% 20.37% 12.69% Global Arena -74.35% N/A -148.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 10.80 $2.06 billion $7.84 46.91 Global Arena $1.22 million 1.82 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Intuit and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 2 20 0 2.91 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $601.42, indicating a potential upside of 63.53%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Intuit beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Global Arena (Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. is based in New York, New York.

