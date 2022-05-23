Critical Survey: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) versus Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United States Lime & Minerals and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 19.49% 14.11% 12.39% Centrus Energy 60.97% -103.39% 38.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $189.26 million 3.39 $37.04 million $6.82 16.61 Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.15 $175.00 million $9.68 2.45

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats United States Lime & Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. It also has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

