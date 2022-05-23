Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Crocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.21. 16,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,320. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. Crocs has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.10.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,995,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Crocs by 16.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

