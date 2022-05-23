Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

