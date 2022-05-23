CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $148.74 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

