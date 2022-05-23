CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NYSE LAW opened at $24.07 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.86.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

