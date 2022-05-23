CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.67. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

