CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

