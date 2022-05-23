DA Davidson Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $313.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average of $377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.