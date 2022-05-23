DA Davidson Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s current price.
DE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $313.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average of $377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.