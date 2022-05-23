DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.32. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $184.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

