Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

