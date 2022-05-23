Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Gordon M. Hurst Acquires 55,000 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £202,950 ($250,184.91).

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 370.30 ($4.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.39. Darktrace plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 419.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.70.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($5.83) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target for the company.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.