Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Gordon M. Hurst Acquires 55,000 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £202,950 ($250,184.91).
Darktrace stock opened at GBX 370.30 ($4.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.39. Darktrace plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 419.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.70.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($5.83) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target for the company.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
