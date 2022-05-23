Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Shares of DDOG opened at $94.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,479,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

