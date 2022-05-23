Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.86.

DDOG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. 83,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,686. Datadog has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,534,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Datadog by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 464.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

