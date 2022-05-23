Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,579 shares of company stock valued at $14,297,724 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after buying an additional 1,149,445 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $11,686,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 209.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 423,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.