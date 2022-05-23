DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $93.51. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. DaVita has a 1-year low of $92.63 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

