Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $420.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.19.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $315.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.