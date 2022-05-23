Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $420.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.19.
NYSE:DE opened at $315.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
