Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $442.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $442.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.73.

NYSE DE traded down $51.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,792. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.52.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

