Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $442.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $442.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.73.
NYSE DE traded down $51.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,792. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.52.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.