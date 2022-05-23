Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $452.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

DE stock traded up $19.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

