Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Barclays

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $313.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $377.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

