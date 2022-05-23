Defiance Silver Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Shares of CVE DEF opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 15.08 and a quick ratio of 14.55. Defiance Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02.
Defiance Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.
