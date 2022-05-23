Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of DH opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

