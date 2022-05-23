Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,149. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

