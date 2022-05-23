Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 61,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,550 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.