Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($98.96) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 222.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.27 ($102.36).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €29.43 ($30.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.51. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a one year high of €134.95 ($140.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

