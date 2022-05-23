Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.30% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE DELL opened at $40.05 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 144,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

