Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

