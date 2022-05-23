Desjardins Increases Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$27.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:HERXF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 292. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

