Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €11.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.42) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.51.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.62. 26,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.